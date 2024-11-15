Sen Kalu condoles with Army Chief, families of slain soldiers in Umuahia

Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has condemned in strong terms the killing of soldiers at a checkpoint in Umuahia

Gunmen killed two soldiers during the attack at a checkpoint in Umuopara, Umuahia South LGA Abia state.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, after some unidentified assailants dismantled a military checkpoint and shot at some soldiers on a stop-and-search duty

In a statement from the media office of the Abia North Senator , the attack was described by the senator as wicked, evil and unacceptable.

senator Kalu called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the ugly act, noting that the personnel of the armed forces don’t deserve to be maltreated in view of the role they play in national security.

The former Governor while calling on the people of Abia state to be calm and law- abiding, emphasized that peace is a panacea for development.

The lawmaker commiserated with the Nigerian army on the sad development.

He said, ” the killing of soldiers at a checkpoint in Umuahia is barbaric. “The perpetrators must be identified for appropriate actions. “For the sake of growth and progress of the South East, all hands must be on deck to fish out criminals in the region”.

Senator Kalu urges security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident in a bid to forestall recurrence while praying for the repose of departed souls.