Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP Plateau North) has welcomed the appointment of Mr Sunday Hyat as the new Plateau Head of Service by Gov.Simon Lalong, saying the state will benefit immensely from his wealth of experience.Gyang in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms, recalled working closely with Hyat.“As a retired permanent secretary myself, I recall working very closely with both the newly-appointed and the former head of service.“I have no doubt that the Plateau Civil Service will benefit immensely from the wealth of experience which Hyat has built over the years both as an outstanding Civil Engineer of repute and a seasoned civil servant,”

he said.He congratulated the former Head of Civil Service, Mr Izam Azi, whom he said, was his classmate at GSS Riyom.The lawmaker wished Azi a rewarding post-service life and happy retirement after meritorious service to Plateau.

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, also lauded the appointment of 14 new permanent secretaries by the governor, among whom are Ishaya Turba and Sunday Biggs and wished them fruitful service. (NAN)

