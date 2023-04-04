Sen. Gyang lauds court for reinstating impeached Plateau speaker

By Peter Amine

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP/Plateau North) has lauded Plateau High Court for reinstating Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, who was impeached on Oct. 28, 2021.

Gyang in a statement by his Senior Legislative Aide, Daniel Dem described the reinstatement as triumph for the rule of law and common sense.

The lawmaker stated that the verdict vindicated Ayuba and restored the dignity of the state assembly from executive tyranny and reckless legislative partisanship.

He recalled that at the onset of the illegal and unconstitutional impeachment of Speaker Ayuba, he took the matter before the Nigerian Senate in plenary.

Gyang said that he pointed out the executive interference and manipulation for orchestrating the unfortunate illegality. (NAN)