Sen. Gyang inaugurates lecture halls, others at ECWA college

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP-Plateau) has constructed and furnished a block of three lecture halls, library and two office accommodation at ECWA Theological College, Zabbolo, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.While inaugurating the project on Monday, Gyang, representing Plateau North Senatorial District of the state, said the gesture was part of his constituency projects.Gyang said that education remained one of the key areas of concern to him and maintained that he had done a lot in terms infrastructure development towards uplifting the standard of education in his constituency.He said the project, domicile at an institution where preachers are produced, would go a long way in ensuring that the students learn under a more conducive atmosphere.“

I’m grateful to God and to the people of Plateau North Senatorial Zone for giving me this rare opportunity to serve them.“This project we are inaugurating today is one among many of the infrastructure development projects we have carried out in the education sector across the zone.“Just like other areas, we have placed high premium on education because we believe it is the bedrock of any society.“

More so, this college is a training ground for ministers of the gospel, we believe with these facilities, they will learn under a more conducive atmosphere,” he said.Gyang called on the management of the institution to put the facilities into good use, particularly for the advancement of theological education in Nigeria.

He also called on the people of the zone to continue to pray and support him in order to deliver on the dividends of democracy particularly at the grassroots.Speaking, Rev. Stephen Panya-Baba, the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), thanked the senator for the gesture.Panya-Baba, represented by his vice, Rev. Stephen Ajise, urged the lawmaker to continue with the works, adding that the church was proud of him.He said that the project would address the infrastructure deficit in the school, adding that the students would now have better environment to learn. (NAN)

