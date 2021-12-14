Sen. Gyang empowers 400 youths with solar power production, maintenance skills

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP/Plateau North) has empowered 400 youths in his constituency with solar power production and maintenance skills.

Gyang said at the launching of the training in Jos on Monday that the National Hydropower Research and Development Energy Commission of Nigeria would train the beneficiaries.

He urged the beneficiaries to be resourceful and build their capacities.

The lawmaker said that it was in their capacities as representatives of the people to empower their constituencies with necessary skills to make them self reliant.

“And that is why you have seen that consecutively in the last two months I have undertaken these series of empowerment.

“To give a seed to our people so that they can invest in something that can help them to be self-reliant.

“Something that can give them a head start and to talk to our youths so that they can get to be more resourceful and deploy their capacities and their abilities.

“That they should take advantage of opportunities and possibilities that are bound in the constituency in our nation,” he said.

He urged the participants to take advantage of every opportunity that was was available.

Gyang stated that youths were the target group for the current phase of his empowerment because the youths were the most vulnerable group that the devil and poverty were attacking.

Member, Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Dantong, in his remarks,commended the senator for taking it upon himself to empower his constituents and the people of Plateau North.

Dantong,who represents Riyom State Constituency said: “As a people, we have a duty to appreciate a Senator for what he is doing.

“There are a lot of young people who are looking up to hear someone encourage them to go into business and not have anyone, but you have the opportunity today.

“I want to encourage all of you who are participants, to do the best you can to make us proud by making good use of these resources,” he said.

Mr Dung Gyang, one of the participants, commended the lawmaker for the training and for giving them N30, 000 each to take off. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...