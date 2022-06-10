Sen. Gobir lauds APC presidential primary, drums support for Tinubu

Sen. Ibrahim Gobir, (APC-Sokoto East), has urged those who lost in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary to support the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Gobir made the appeal through his media aide, Ashiru Goronyo, on Thursday in Sokoto.

The senator, who described the primary election as free and fair, urged all the aspirants and other stakeholders to rally round Tinubu to ensure total victory in 2023.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that Tinubu would use his vast experience for the unity and development of the country, if elected president.

He urged party loyalists and supporters to remain law abiding and continue to support all government policies and programmes at all levels.

Gobir, who contested for the Sokoto State APC governorship ticket but lost to the party’s candidate Ahmad Aliyu, pledged to work for the success of the APC at all levels in the general elections. (NAN)

