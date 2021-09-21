Sen. Folarin trains 500 Oyo youths on ICT, digital skills, pledges new ICT centre

Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) has promised to inaugurate another state-of-the-art ICT Centre in Oyo State, as he commenced ICT training for 500 youths in his senatorial district on Monday.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Yekeen Olaniyi and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Folarin, a former Senate Leader and Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, is the Ayingun Olubadan of Ibadan land.

On Sept. 11, Folarin inaugurated the NCMB ICT centre he facilitated at the MacArthur ICT and Communications Centre, University of Ibadan, and on Monday, he commenced a 5-day ICT skill acquisition training on Products and Wares Marketing for cooperants in his senatorial district.

In his remarks at the launching ceremony, the lawmaker promised that another state-of-the-art ICT centre would be inaugurated on Oct. 29.

He said that no fewer than 500 youths would benefit from the capacity building training he facilitated, in partnership with the Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan.

“Having realised that economic prosperity and competitiveness of great nations are now hinged on the Internet and digital skills, I facilitated the ongoing training as part of my strategic efforts to ensure youths in the district acquire the relevant digital and internet skills for self as well as national economic prosperity,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the participants would have the unique opportunity of interacting with leading ICT experts engaged to train them, and that a mechanism would be put in place to monitor and guide the trainees after the 5-day of intensive training.

Folarin, who stressed that ICT was strategic to all sectors of the economy in terms of productivity and efficiency, charged the youths to use ICT to promote and expand their legitimate businesses.

NAN reports that the trainees were drawn from the 11 local governments areas in the Oyo Central Senatorial District and would undergo the training at four different locations within four local governments in the senatorial district.

The locations were identified as: Jesus The Rock Hall Jegede in Ona-Ara Local Government as well as ENIF Event Centre and Hotel, Akobo in Lagelu Local Government, the Resort Centre, Igbo-Ile in Surulere Local Government and Opete Community Hall, Otamokun in Surulere Local Government. (NAN)

