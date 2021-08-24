Sen Durojaiye was a passionate leader, great Nigerian — Sanwo-Olu

 Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the chieftain of the Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Sen Olabiyi Durojaiye, as a passionate leader and a great Nigerian.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday said that Durojaiye served the country meritoriously as a public servant, human rights activist, politician and seasoned administrator.

Sen. Durojaiye, immediate past of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Afenifere chieftain, died on Tuesday Aug. 24 at the age of 88 years.

He said the legal practitioner spent his life in the service of humanity, particularly for the emancipation of the Yoruba people and defense of Nigeria’s democratic system.

The governor praised the senator’s contribution to Nigeria’s democracy, especially his fight, alongside other progressive elements in the country during the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He commended Durojaiye’s contribution for the enthronement of constitutional democracy in Nigeria during the dark days of the military junta.

Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with Ogun Governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, and the entire people of the state, especially, indigenes of Ijebu-Igbo, on the demise of illustrious son and elder statesman.

”On behalf of the government and people of State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of the Sen Olabiyi Durojaiye.

”I also commiserate with members of the political family of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and entire Yoruba people.

”The death of Sen Durojaiye is a colossal loss to the country. He made lots of positive contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Yoruba land and Nigeria.

”He fought along with several other patriots and pro-democracy tirelessly for enthronement of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

The governor said that Durojaiye wrote his name in gold, as a tireless fighter and an advocate of democratic government.

According to him, Durojaiye played a crucial role as a chieftain of NADECO in the agitation for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993 and return of civilian government on May 29, 1999.

He said that in spite being arrested and imprisoned by the military regime of General Sani Abacha, Durojaiye never gave the struggle for Nigeria’s democracy.

”I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and his immediate family, friends, political associates, Afenifere, the people of Ijebu-Igbo and Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Sanwo-Olu said. (NAN)

