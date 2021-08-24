Sen Durojaiye was a passionate leader, great Nigerian — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the late chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Sen Olabiyi Durojaiye, as a passionate leader and a great Nigerian.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday said that late Durojaiye served the country meritoriously as a public servant, human rights activist, politician and seasoned administrator.

Late Sen. Durojaiye, immediate past Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Afenifere chieftain, died on Tuesday Aug. 24 at the age of 88 years.

He said the late legal practitioner spent his life in the service of humanity, particularly for the emancipation of the Yoruba people and defense of Nigeria’s democratic system.

The governor praised the late senator’s contribution to Nigeria’s democracy, especially his fight, alongside other progressive elements in the country during the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He commended Durojaiye’s contribution for the enthronement of constitutional democracy in Nigeria during the dark days of the military junta.

Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with Ogun State Governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, and the entire people of the state, especially, indigenes of Ijebu-Igbo, on the demise of their illustrious son and elder statesman.

”On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of the late Sen Olabiyi Durojaiye.

”I also commiserate with members of the political family of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and entire Yoruba people.

”The death of Sen Durojaiye is a colossal loss to the country. He made lots of positive contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Yoruba land and Nigeria.

”He fought along with several other patriots and pro-democracy activists tirelessly for enthronement of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

The governor said that late Durojaiye wrote his name in gold, as a tireless fighter and an advocate of democratic government.

According to him, late Durojaiye played a crucial role as a chieftain of NADECO in the agitation for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election and return of civilian government on May 29, 1999.

He said that in spite being arrested and imprisoned by the military regime of General Sani Abacha, Durojaiye never gave up the struggle for Nigeria’s democracy.

”I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends, political associates, Afenifere, the people of Ijebu-Igbo and Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Sanwo-Olu said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...