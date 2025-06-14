‎Sen. Dickson true son of Ijaw cause, says INC

‎



‎The Ijaw National Congress (INC), has described Sen. Seriake Dickson, (PDP-Bayelsa) and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District as a true son of the Ijaw cause.



‎By Deborah Coker



‎This is contained in a statement by Prof. Benjamin Okaba, President, INC, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja on Saturday.



‎Okaba noted that in spite of visible attempts to intimidate or entice the lawmaker into compromising his and ljaw collective values and principles that premises on justice and the rule of law, he had remained standing and firmly with the Ijaw people.



‎According to him, Dickson has remained unshaken, consistent, dogged, sagacious and courageous in defence of the Ijaw nation, especially in the face of recent political and economic challenges.



‎“I recall Sen. Dickson’s stance during the Rivers political crisis, including his bold face-off with the Senate President and his walkout during the vote to affirm the ill-fated emergency rule-acts; that reflects his unwavering commitment to justice and democratic values.



‎“We commend Dickson for also recently drawing the attention of President Bola Tinubu to the worsening economic realities in Ijaw land and the glaring absence of federal presence or developmental projects in the region.



‎“His outspokenness, continues to resonate with the aspirations of the Ijaw people.



‎“The Ijaw Nation is proud of his relentless pursuit of equity, justice, and the development of the Niger Delta.



‎“We urge other leaders to emulate his example of principled leadership and courage in the face of adversity,” the INC national president said. (NAN)



