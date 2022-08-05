Sen. Dadu’ut congratulates Lalong on his  appointment as Tinubu’s campaign DG

By Peter Amine

Sen.Nora Dadu’ut ( Plateau -South ) has congratulated Gov. Simon Lalong on his appointment as Director General of the Sen. Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation.It would be recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Tinubu, and APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu unveiled Gov. Lalong on Thursday in Abuja.

Dadu’ut in a statement on Friday in Jos, said that the emergence of Lalong was well deserved considering his contributions to the party.“I have no doubt in your capacity to deliver on the mandate to ensure that APC wins the election.“

With God on your side, you shall prove your doubters wrong and deliver on this responsibility of leading our party to victory at the polls.”The senator promised to assist Lalong in any way possible to ensure that the APC emerged victorious. (NAN)

