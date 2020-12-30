Sen. Bwacha gives 10 tractors, 300 scholarships to constituents

The Deputy Senate Minority leader, and Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, has distributed 10 tractors across the five Local Government Areas of his senatorial zone.

Bwacha handed over the keys of the tractors to beneficiaries at an event in Wukari, headquarters of Wukari Local Government Area (LGA), on Wednesday, and also awarded scholarships to 300 indigent students.

According to the lawmaker, the scholarships are to the tune of about N5.5 million, while each tractor costs about N22 million.

“Everything I do is to put a smile on people’s faces and as their representative. I should be able to give an account of my stewardship to those that elected me.