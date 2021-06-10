Sen. Buhari urges stakeholder collaboration to tackle insecurity

Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) has called for stakeholder collaboration in tackling the spate of insecurity in the state.

Buhari, who made the call on Wednesday, in Ibadan, at a meeting with the Founder and President of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Mr Sunday Olajidde, said it was important for critical stakeholders to brainstorm on solutions to the worsening security challenge in the state.

Buhari, Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, said that meaningful development would not be possible in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“We all need to ensure that further attacks on the people are not recorded in the state, we need to restore normalcy.

“We all know that the Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa areas of the state have been in the news over issues of attacks on residents by gunmen. We cannot continue to live this way, we have to collaborate to bring an end to this challenge,” he said.

He also decried the recent invasion and attack on Igangan community which led to loss of life and property.

“What we are witnessing is the display of a lack patriotism by some citizens, no reasonable and patriotic Nigerian will indulge in needless attacks on others.

In his response, Olajide described the senator’s visit as well-intended, saying, “this shows that you are a leader that understands the challenge of the people”.

He said that the VGN was committed to meaningful engagements aimed at tackling the security challenges in the country

“ VGN is a non-partisan, non-governmental and non tribal organisation, we are registered to provide ancillary security services in the country.

“In spite of the challenges we face, we have continued to do our best, we shall not relent in doing our best too.

“We are always available to work with the law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime and violence in the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senator presented two motorcycles and an undisclosed amount of cash to the VGN, at the end of the meeting.(NAN)