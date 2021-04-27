Sen. Bassey lauds CAN for promoting peace

 Sen. Gershom Bassey, the lawmaker representing Cross River South in the National Assembly, commended the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Cross River chapter, for showing leadership in promoting .

Bassey gave the commendation on Tuesday, when he donated an 18-seater bus to CAN in the state.

Bassey, who was represented by Mr Ekpo Adah, the Director General of Gershom Bassey Campaign, presented the bus to CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. Okon Bassey-Ekpenyong, on Tuesday in Calabar.

According to the senator, the leadership of the association shown leadership in promoting peaceful co-existence among Christians in the state, hence the need to support them with a bus.

“The people of Cross River South can attest to my contributions to capital growth, and been a bountiful harvest of citizen-oriented projects designed to meet yearning for a better .

“This is coming at the right time because the leadership of CAN deserves a vehicle that can convey them from one location to another for their respective duties,” the lawmaker said.

Bassey, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), said that the bus would ease the transportation burden of CAN in the state.

Responding, Bassey-Ekpenyong commended the lawmaker for the gesture, saying that the bus would help them in their tours within and outside the state.

He called on politicians to emulate Bassey by remembering the Church in all their activities.

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Duke, the CAN Secretary, thanked the lawmaker for his generosity and commitment, and prayed God to continue to replenish and take him to greater heights. (NAN)

