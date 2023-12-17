Sen. Barau salutes Buhari at 81

Deputy President of the Senate, Sen.Barau Jibrin, has extolled the virtues of former President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

Barau, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, described Buhari as an untiring promoter of peace and unity in the country.

Born on December 17, 1942, Buhari will clock 81 on Sunday.

Barau said Buhari remains one of Nigeria’s distinguished leaders.

According to him, from his military to political career, the former president had a clear vision for Nigeria – the unity and progress of the country.

He said throughout his eight-year tenure, Buhari intensified efforts and worked towards addressing the security challenges, revival of the economy and promotion of good governance.

This, he said, endeared him to the masses across the country.

” As we celebrate the 81st birthday of the 15th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR,

” I pray Allah SWT to grant him enduring health and happiness for us to continue to tap from his fountain of knowledge and wisdom for the benefit of the country,” he said.(NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye

