Sen. Bamidele picks APC senatorial re-election forms

By Naomi Sharang

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele on Thursday picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to return to the Senate.

Bamidle currently represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, after his initial four years in the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.

This was made known in a statement by Bamidele’s Media Office in Abuja on Thursday.

As a member of the 9th Senate, Bamidele sponsored several bills and motions for the advancement of the people of Ekiti Central, as well as the enhancement of good governance in the country.

He pledged to ensure more dividends of democracy for his people if reelected to office.

The statement reads, “On April 27, Bamidele picked the senatorial form in order to ensure more dividends of democracy to the people of Ekiti Central and enhance good governance in Nigeria.

“Within three years of Bamidele in the senate, the people of Ekiti Central have benefited from numerous bills and motions sponsored by him and ready to do more for the people if given further opportunity and an extended mandate to serve.

“The ambition of Bamidele is all about service to the people of Ekiti Central and Nigeria at large.

“Among the bills sponsored Bamidele is a Bill for the Establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Environmental Sciences in Ekiti.

“Also, his Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Establishment Act Amendment Bill of 2021, seeking to strengthen and extend the life of AMCON, has already been assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.” (NAN)

