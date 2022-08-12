Sen. Alimikhena leads scores of APC members to PDP in Edo

By Usman Aliyu

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Chief Philip Shaibu, on Friday received scores of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Edo North into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors were led by Sen. Francis Alimikhena representing Edo North senatorial district at the Senate.

They said they were leaving the APC as a result of alleged injustice against the senator, who was denied a return ticket to the Upper Chamber, loosing to former governor Adams Oshiomole.

At the reception in Benin, Shaibu said he was elated to reunite with the people, with whom he had shared political journey in the past.

The deputy governor said the defection was a beginning of a movement that would sweep victory for the PDP in Edo North and the state as a whole in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“You’re welcome to the PDP; together we will change the face of Edo North and the state in general.

“This is definitely a reunion to rescue the country. While I am very excited today, the aspect that gladdens my heart most is the invitation to Edo North to witness a tsunami of defection that will coast PDP to victory at all levels of government come 2023,” he said.

Representatives of the defectors from the six local government areas that made up the district said they wished to join Alimikhena in the PDP due to his unmatched achievements.

They said their coming to the PDP was to seek refuge and the beginning of good things in the party.

They assured that their entrant into the party had signified an end to the APC and resounding victories in the subsequent elections in the area. (NAN)

