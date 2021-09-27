Sen. Al-Makura mourns APC Chieftain

Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC, Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone) has expressed grief over the death of the state All Progressive Congress (APC)’s Vice Chairman (Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone), Alhaji Abdullahi Sale.

Al-Makura expressed his grief in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Danjuma Joseph in Lafia on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sale, a member of the leadership of the party in the state and a close associate of the senator died on Friday at a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

He described the death of Sale as a shock, given that he recently spoke with the deceased few hours before his demise.

Al-Makura described the late APC chieftain as a friend, brother and associate, whose positive advices and political acumen would be greatly missed.

The lawmaker said that the party had lost an astute politician whose input to the actualisation of the APC agenda in the state would be dearly missed.

“I have no doubt that not just APC but also the state will dearly miss this seasoned politician and fine gentleman whose contributions to the APC and the development of the state have been invaluable,” he said.

The Senator also condoled with the deceased immediate family as well as the party and government of Nasarawa State over the irreparable loss. (NAN)

