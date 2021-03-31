Some widows and youths in Nasarawa North Senatorial district have passed a vote of confidence on the leadership style of Sen. Godiya Akwashiki.

Some of the widows and youths gave the commendations in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Akun Development Area of the state.

The widows and youths noted that the senator has touched their lives and the lives of others positively through his various laudable policies and programmes.

Mr Mathew Aruwa, one of the youths, described Akwashiki as a God-sent leader to the constituents who is presently constructing roads and bridges in Angwan Tofa in Akun.

“He is not only constructing our roads but he is also constructing other roads in the senatorial district apart from the provision of electricity, water supply and health, among other infrastructure.

“The importance of these facilities to human and societal development could not be overemphasised,’’Aruwa said.

Another youth, Mr Moses Malle, who is the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state, lauded Akwashiki for keying into positive programmes and policies.

He said that the projects had direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area.

“The distinguished senator is constructing Ogba road and he has done well and still doing well in the National Assembly.

“Akwashiki has the interest of his people at heart. He is providing the much needed dividends of democracy to the electorate,’’ he said.

Some widows who benefitted from the senator’s recent cash donation and rice distribution, Mrs Kande Jatau, Ajegeku Angbashim and Ashiya Toton, all prayed God to bless the lawmaker.

They urged other politicians to emulate the senator’s gesture in order to improve on the standard of living of widows and that of their family members.

Mrs Litini Luka, a business woman in Wakama ward, also commended Akwashiki for his quality and purposeful leadership.

“He is doing greatly well; he has empowered many people from his constituency with cars, motorcycles, sewing machines and grinding machines, among other items.

Luka also commended the legislator for the provision of infrastructural facilities across communities in his senatorial district. (NAN)

