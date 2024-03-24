Sen Adighie @79: The best birthday gift I want is a new Nigeria

Sen. Chris Adighije, who celebrated his 79th birthday on Friday, says the best birthday gift he wants is a new Nigeria devoid of insecurity, hunger, corruption and other vices.

Adighije, who was a lawmaker in the 2nd National Assembly, said this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

The former Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Water Resources, said he returned all glory to God for keeping him in sound health all the years.

According to him, nothing would have been achieved without God’s grace and mercies upon his life.

Adighije, who is also the Chairman of Abia State APC Stakeholders Forum, expressed confidence and hope in President Bola Tinubu’s capacity to bring about a new Nigeria that every Nigerian would be happy with.

On his health that was commended by all, he said it was a product of God’s grace.

“I am looking the way l am looking because of God’s Grace. In my 79 years of sojourn on earth, l have no enemy. I forgive long before you will know. Learn to forgive easily and forget. It is difficult, but I do.”

Adighije turned 79 on March 22

Present at the birthday celebration were Gov. Alex Otti of Abia, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu, and Sen Austin Akobundu

representing Abia Central Senatorial District,

Others were former Minister of Labour, Chief Emeka Wogu, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, former Minister of State for Education, Chief Emeka Nwajiuba, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha, Sen. Nkechi Nwaogu and Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (NAN)

By Aderogba George