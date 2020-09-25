Sen. Adeola commiserates with victims of Lagos gas explosion

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Solomon Adeola, on Friday commiserated with the victims of Thursday’s gas explosion in Iju-Ishaga, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Adeola, (APC-Lagos West), said he was saddened by the incident and shared in the pains of many victims who were injured and those who lost properties worth millions of Naira.

He decried the incessant incidents of pipeline, tanker and gas explosions in his senatorial district, saying there was need to strictly enforce safety measures and regulations to halt the trend.

“It is disheartening to learn from Tanker Owners Association that over 80 per cent of articulated vehicles in Nigeria lack safety measures requisite for their operations.