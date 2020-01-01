Sen. Adamu urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, (APC- Nasarawa), has urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable his administration surmount social, security and economic challenges facing the country in 2020.

Adamu, a two-term governor of Nasarawa State, made the call in a statement in Lafia on Wednesday.

According to him, the country is currently passing through some many challenges ranging from social, security and economic disharmony.

“The President had shown commitment in the last five years and is more determined to address these and other issues of national development.

“All Nigerians including some of us in leadership positions should support the President as he work towards correcting the wrongs of the past and setting the country on the path of sustainable development,” he said.

Adamu, while thanking God for the opportunity of seeing 2020, expressed optimism that the year hold great prospect for Nigeria.

He therefore promised the people of his senatorial district better representation for more positive impacts on their lives. (NAN).