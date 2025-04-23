Sen. Adamu attracts N2.6bn projects to constituency -Aide

Sen. Lawal Adamu (PDP- Kaduna Central), said he has attracted constituency projects worth more than N2.66 billion to the Senatorial District in 2025.

By Sani Idris-Abdulrahman

Sen. Lawal Adamu (PDP- Kaduna Central), said he has attracted constituency projects worth more than N2.66 billion to the Senatorial District in 2025.

A statement by his Director- General, Constituency Projects, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi, on Wednesday in Kaduna, said the funds were meant for the execution of projects in constituencies.

Abdullahi quoted Adamu as explaining that the intervention was to address the critical infrastructure and development needs of his constituents.

They included those on roads, healthcare, water supply, electrification, environment, agriculture and economic empowerment.

He added that the district would benefit from the projects to be executed by some key Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Senator, howver, said that the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation would execute N1.45 billion projects while that of Agriculture and Food Security would execute N1 billion intervention projects.

“ Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation would execute N100 million;

Environment’s Ministry N59 million and the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development execute N50 million projects,’’ he said.

Adamu further said that the provision of solar-powered boreholes in other selected communities would cost N200 million,

“The solar-powered boreholes in Rigachikun, Unguwar Rimi, and Sabuwar Unguwar Mu’azu alone will cost N100 million.

“Solar lights in Kaduna South would cost N50 million, training and empowerment on modern mining process at N50 million.

“They also include the construction of solar-powered borehole at N18.5 million and community-based solid waste management project cost of N40 million,’’ he said.

According to the lawmaker, the supply of transformers in selected communities will cost N400 million.

He also listed the provision of medical outreaches in various communities at N200 million and supply of fertilisers to farmers at N200 million.

“The construction of Sir Gbagy street, Chikun LGA would cost N155 million; construction of Fulani Road by Gayan Road, Nassarawa, Chikun LGA to cost N155 million.

“There is also the constructionof Rahma Close Behind GT Bank, Kaduna South LGA to cost N155 million,’’ Adamu said.

Similarly, the senator said the construction of Ashapa Street in Birnin Gwari and Kaduna South would cost N155 million while construction of Luwaw Road by Accra Road, Unguwan Rimi, in Kaduna North would cost N155 million.

Adamu added, “ The construction of Shagari Road, Badarawa, Kaduna North LGA would cost N155 million while erosion control and construction of 1km road at Kaya Road (Stores), Giwa LGA would cost N160 million.”

He also said the construction of Hysaed Close Road in Kajuru town would cost N155 million while Dattawa Road North Rigasa by Masallaci in Igabi lacal government would N155 million.

The lawmaker urged stakeholders including traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and the public to actively participate in the monitoring and evaluation process of the projectd.

This is to ensure transparency, efficiency, and community ownership of the projects.(NAN)