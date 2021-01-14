Sen. Abe wants free, fair, credible LG elections in Rivers  

A former lawmaker, Sen. Magnus Abe, has called on Rivers’ Gov. Nyesom Wike to ensure that the local government elections holding in the state April are free, fair and credible.

The lawmaker represented the Rivers South Senatorial District on the platform of the APC while he was at the National Assembly.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Port Harcourt and signed by his spokesman, Mr Parry Benson, the former lawmaker equally objected to some dissenting voices in the APC in the state, who were of the opinion that the party should boycott the elections.