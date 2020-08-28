Sen. Abbo calls for more funding for N/East for upkeep of IDPs

Mr Ishyaku Abbo, The Senator representing Adamawa (North), has urged the Federal Government to channel more funds to the Northeast for the feeding and upkeep of Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs), in the region.

Abbo made the call during an oversight visit to the IDPs camps in Maiduguri by the Senate Committee on Special Duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), report that the Committee led by Sen. Yusuf Abubakar, was in Maiduguri on oversight to the activities of the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) and the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA).

Abbo said he was moved by what he saw in the camps, describing the situation he met, as very pathetic.

“Before now, each time I hear officials saying billions of naira has been budgeted for feeding of IDPs, I get angry thinking the fund was too much.

“But from what I see today, and giving the large number of people I see here – poor women and children, I think the IDPs in the Northeast need more than what we have been appropriating for them.

“We don’t have any reason building roads or houses in the Northeast when people are dying because of hunger.

I am a man of deep conviction; once I am convinced about something, I go all the way to support it.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should see this as a matter of urgent priority.

If we build roads, reconstruct public infrastructures, and the people who are in the camp are hungry, then we have not achieved anything,”he said.

Abbo noted that inspite of the huge support given to the IDPs, by the state, federal and humanitarian agencies, they are still in dire need of support.

Responding, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, the Executive Secretary of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) informed the senators that there were 50, 320 IDPs spread among 10,048 households.

Kolo said that food items was given to the IDPs through the monthly household food distribution system through NEMA.

She noted that other humanitarian organisations like the World Food Programme while SEMA provided the condiments.

Other Senators, including Sen. Yahaya Abubakar, who is the chairman of the Committee, and Sen. Ali Ndume, representing Borno (South), spoke on the need for the NEDC, and NEMA to focus more on humanitarian intervention. (NAN)