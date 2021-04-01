Inauguration of toilet and bathrooms facility in Seme by Comptroller Bello Jibo, the controller of Nigeria Customs Service, Seme area command on Thursday.

The Controller of Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Bello Jibo, has described the border area as the most peaceful command in the country.Jibo disclosed this during the inauguration of bathrooms and toilet facilities in Seme community.According to him, this can be attributed to the kind of leadership and youths that live in Seme and its environs.“When I arrived at Seme border post, the first thing I did was to pay homage and seek the cooperation of the leadership and youths of the community.“To God be the glory, we are all received by them; not only now, since the establishment of this border, the community has welcomed the NCS.“The chairman and their traditional rulers’ doors are always open for us, it only requires that we knock and the door will be opened,” he said.The controller said that in a bid to sustain the existing cordial relationship with the host communities, the command, through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, constructed a modern convenience at the International part in Seme.“These facilities will assist the travellers, both local and international.“The facility consists of toilets and bathrooms, for both male and female.“Today, the convenience will be handed over to the Chairman of the Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) for effective utilisation ,” he said.

The three rooms toilet facility built by Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command on Thursday.Responding shortly after the handing over, Mr Joseph Gbenu, Chairman, Badagry West LCDA thanked the command for building the structure for them.He assured the command that he would assign people who would see to the maintenance of the facility.Gbenu urged residents of Seme and its environs to continue to cooperate with the men and officers of the command.He said the council would always cooperate with the service to expose people who were bent on smuggling contraband into the country.Mr Femi Mukaila, Majority Leader in Badagry West LCDA legislative arm, commended the command and assured them of cooperation of the council.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Supervisors, members of the legislative arm of the council, market men and women and residents of the Seme community graced the inauguration. (NAN)

