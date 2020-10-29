Seme customs impound 7 ‘tokunbo’ vehicles, 396 bags of rice, during #EndSARS protest

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted seven fairly-used vehicles, 396 bags of imported rice and 152 jerry cans of petrol during the EndSARS protest.

The Command’s Spokesman, Abdullahi Hussaini, said in a statement on Thursday that the seizures were made along Seme-Badagry expressway between Oct. 12 and Oct. 27.