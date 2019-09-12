Seme Customs handover 3 drug suspects to NDLEA

#TrackNigeria The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Border Area Command, has handed over three drug suspects arrested at Gbaji checkpoint to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Seme, Lagos.

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Garba, made this known in Seme on Thursday.

Garba was represented at the handover by the Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, Mr Adahunse Rasheed.

The controller said that the three suspects were intercepted at Gbaji checkpoint during a routine `stop and search’.

He noted that the suspects were found to be in possession of eight parcels of items suspected to be Cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp.

“The command will continue to partner with NDLEA to continue the relentless battle against drug peddlers sabotaging the health and well-being of the nation,’’ the controller said in a statement by Nuruddeen Saidu, the Public Relations Officer of the command.

Garba added that 199 cartons of seized frozen poultry products were also destroyed by the command due to their perishable nature.

The controller said that the destruction was witnessed by representatives of the relevant sister agencies serving at the border post.

Mr Udotong Essien, the NDLEA Commander, Seme Command, appreciated the synergy and harped on the benefits derived from the cordial inter-agency relationship that had aided both agencies to continue the robust relationship.

Essien promised to continue forwarding the feedback on the progress made toward the prosecution of the suspects. (NAN)