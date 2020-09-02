SEMA wants 2% of country’s revenue channel to agriculture

Alhaji Sani Dododo, the Chairman, Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), on Wednesday advised the Federal Government to channel two per cent of its revenue to agriculture to propel diversification.

He gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi while giving an update on recent flooding that engulfed different parts of the state.

NAN reports that the flood submerged thousands of hectares of rice plantation and other farm produce in many local government areas across the state.

Dododo said that the call became imperative in view of the fact that no nation ever stood on its feet without becoming self-sufficient in food production.

“As a person and a Nigerian, I want to personally appeal to the Federal Government to channel at least two per cent of revenue being generated from Customs Service, Immigration Service, Inland Revenue Service, Oil Sector and Banking Industry to agriculture.

“If government can invest two per cent of the revenue generation from all these sectors, it will definitely boost the growth of agricultural sector in Nigeria, thereby making us self-sufficient.

“This idea if implemented, will also take care of losses incurred during the rainy season, this money can be shared to states across Nigeria to encourage agricultural productivity and agricultural value chain,” he advised.

On precautionary measures, Dododo recalled that on receiving signals from Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that Kebbi would be among the states to be hit by flood this year, the agency summoned a meeting with all stakeholders.

“We invited all stakeholders such as traditional institutions from Gwandu, Argungu, Yauri and Zuru Emirates, Security Agencies like the military, police, SSS, Civil Defence, Immigration and Customs Services, religious leaders and Red Cross,

“We have sent a warning through the traditional institutions and religious leaders to all those living around the riverine areas to relocate to upland places.

“We told them to go back to their subjects and convey the message during sermon and preaching so that we can have headway out of the menace.”

According to the agency chairman, going by the information received from NIMET, 11 local government areas in Kebbi State would be affected by the flood out of 102 across the country.

“And 11 LGAs is half of Kebbi State in terms of aggregate. Later, we invited all the chairmen of those local government areas to be affected along with Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“We intimated them and advised them to go and start educating their people in order to safeguard lives and properties.

“We told them that this flood is imminent because it came from two agencies NIMET and Meteorological Agency from Ministry of Water Resources, “the chairman said. (NAN)