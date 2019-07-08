SEMA solicits FG assistance for 15,000 IDPs in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has called on the Federal government and relevant agencies to provide relief materials for the over 15,000 Internally Displaced Persons in the state.

Mr Chibueze Iteshi, the Acting Executive Secretary, Iteshi made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Abakaliki.

The executive secretary stressed the need for government to evolve a permanent solution to end communal crises in the state.

Iteshi, who described the situation of the 13 IDP camps located in the state as `pathetic’, maintained that most of the communal crises were caused by boundary and farm lands disputes.

He noted that the federal government’s quick intervention would bring a great relief to the victims who had lost a lot to the crises.

The official also called on international communities such as UNICEF, Non Governmental Organizations, philanthropists, and affluent Nigerians to contribute to the welfare of the IDP’s as this would help boost their well-being.

He noted that in spite of the state government’s enormous interventions in relief materials and funds, more assistance would be needed to record a significant influence.

According to him, the state governor recently approved food items, relief materials and funds for four IDP camps affected by communal crisis.

He said that new bank accounts were opened for each IDP to enable them integrate back into the society.

Iteshi disclosed that the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced (NCRMID) had recently assisted IDPs in Abakaliki and Afikpo-South LGAs with relief and building materials.

“The victims of these communal crises still need attention especially from the federal government and relevant agencies because the state government cannot do it alone.

“They need more relief materials and other interventions to enable them have sense of belonging at the camp pending when governments will put a lasting solution to the problems.

He further pleaded with the National Boundary Commission for quick intervention to end the boundary crisis and enable the IDPs resettle to their various communities.

Iteshi commended Gov David Umahi on measures put in place for peace, adding that Ebonyi and Cross River State governments were also working towards redefining their boundaries. (NAN)

