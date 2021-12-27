SEMA rolls out measures to check disasters in Ebonyi

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Ebonyi rolled out some plans to check incidents of fire outbreak, flooding, windstorm and other disasters in the state.

Mr Kenneth Oziomaeze, the Executive Secretary, SEMA, disclosed the plans during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Monday.

Oziomaeze also proffered strategic solutions towards mitigating flooding in the state.

said the agency had embarked on public sensitsation the urban and rural levels on emergency and response towards disaster.

According to him,  radio jingles, town hall meetings and rallies will be intensified to enlighten the public on disaster prevention and response.

added that the agency was partnering the media, Red Cross Society, National Emergency Management Agency and community leaders to prevent disasters.

“Every season has disaster that associates with and we are intensifying meetings with stakeholders and community leaders the grassroots level to mitigate emergencies.

“We have plans for 2022 on disaster risk management and disaster crisis management which involve going for search and rescue, relief interventions, rehabilitation and reintegration.

“We so much attention to risk management for prevention which has to do with and mitigation,” said. (NAN)

