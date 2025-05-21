SEMA, NEMA sensitise Adamawa communities to flood risks

The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) has urged community and traditional rulers, youth groups as well as women’s associations to take ownership

By Ibrahim Kado

The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) has urged community and traditional rulers, youth groups as well as women’s associations to take ownership of local initiatives to avert flooding in the state

The advice was given on Wednesday in Yola at the commencement of the 2025 state-wide sensitisation and awareness campaign on flood preparedness and response, a joint initiative of ADSEMA and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of ADSEMA, Dr Celine La’ori, said that the campaign was to equip communities in flood prone areas with essential information to safeguard lives.

“The 2025 seasonal climate prediction indicates a high likelihood of flooding in several parts of Adamawa.

“Our goal is to reach the grassroots with critical knowledge and early warning messages that can save lives and properties as well as reduce losses,’’ she said.

La’ori emphasised the critical role of proactive community engagement.

Also, Mr Ladan Ayuba, Head of Operations, NEMA Yola Operations Office, commended ADSEMA for the initiative and reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to building resistance communities.

Ayuba said that disaster risk reduction was a shared responsibility and NEMA would continue supporting state and local actors through capacity building, early warning dissemination, and the provision of relief materials.

“We urge residents to heed the warnings and adopt safety measures, including timely evacuation when advised,” he said.

In his message, the District Head of Jimeta, Alhaji Muhammadu Chubado, commended the initiative and assured them of their support and cooperation.

He promised to take the sensitisation to his people to take the warnings seriously and adhere to the safety guidelines provided. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)