SEMA issues flood alerts to  9 LGAs in Yobe

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has alerted some communities in nine Local Government Areas in Yobe on flash floods in the state.

Dr Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary (ES) of SEMA, gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday in Damaturu, following an alert from the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

He said NIMET and the Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had predicted Yobe among the 32 States to experience likey flash floods in the next three days.

“Following these predictions, there is the need for the general public, especially residents of the state to prepare for the likely impact of this year’s weather pattern.

“Consequently, residents in areas that are prone to flooding are Potiskum, Gashua, Nguru, Fika, Gaidam, Damagum, Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu local governments and those living near flood plains are advised to take precautionary measures during its season,” he said.

While reiterating the commitment to protection of lives and properties of residents of the state through various activities, Goje said the State Government has taken measures for an effective emergency management system.

“SEMA is on alert as it is working round the clock on disaster management, mitigation, recovery and provisions of relief materials to victims.”, he said.

Goje added that the State Government would establish Local Government Emergency Management Committees (LGEMC), at the local governments.

He said the committee would provide first aid support to victims of disaster at the grassroots before support from the SEMA.

Goje also warned citizens to stop the habit of dumping refuse on the roads and drainages.

He also enjoined the residents in the flood prone areas to make adequate preparations to safeguard the vulnerable members of the community such as children, elderly and physically challenged people.

The ES also called on the local governments environmental and sanitation boards to educate members on the need to clean drainages.

They should also remove properties constituting restrictions to drainage channels and stop building on waterways.

Goje implored farmers, especially along the coastal areas and riverbanks to take advantage of the weather outlook to plant and harvest properly, to prevent damages to their crops and livestock.

He advised motorists and pedestrians to be mindful of the peculiarities of the season and be safety conscious while commuting during the period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on July 11, the agency confirmed that two persons lost their lives after a downpour in Kukuwa community in Gulani local government area of the state.

On July 18, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe said that floods, resulting from days of torrential rains have cut off Gulani Local Government Area from other parts of the state.

He said a 500m road linking Gujba with Gulani, on the borders with Borno and Gombe was washed away by the flood.

The governor said many houses, farmlands and livestock were submerged.

Buni said he had directed the state’s emergency management agency to access the level of damage and provide relief materials for victims.

He called on the National Emergency Management Agency to also assist the victims in view of the magnitude of the flood. (NAN)

