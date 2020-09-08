SEMA issues flood alert to 10 LGAs in Enugu

The Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has alerted that 10 local governments might be at risk of flooding due to impending heavy rainfall.

Mrs Nkechi Eneh, the Executive Secretary, Enugu SEMA, gave the warning while speaking with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency had warned that there would be severe flooding in most parts of the country between mid-August and September.

The agency said 102 local government areas across 28 states might be severely hit, with 275 others to also experience the disaster.

The highest risk states, according to the agency are Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross Rivers, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Tobe and Zamfara States.

Eneh, categorised the outlook as highly probable flood risk areas and probable flood risk areas.

She named the local government areas to include Enugu East, Udi, Nsukka, Enugu North, Enugu South and Oji River.

Those under the probable flood risk areas, she said, are Igbo-Etiti, Ezeagu, Uzo Uwani and Nkanu East Local Government Areas of the state.

“Considering the above, we have requested local government administrators in the affected areas, to as a matter of urgency, carry out flood sensitisation campaigns targeting community members and opinion leaders.

“This should also include traditional leaders, heads of women groups, town union executives, market union leaders and others who will cascade the information to the villages,” she said.

Eneh said that such campaigns must be done in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 safety protocols.

”These floods will likely lead to loss of lives and means of livelihood if proactive steps are not taken to prepare the people.

”We are appealing to farmers in the areas to harvest their farm produce early to avoid destruction by flood,” she said.

She also warned them to be wary of the type of water they drink as the flood could cause water borne diseases.

Eneh also appealed to the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) to collaborate with SEMA to de-silt drainage system in the three council areas in the state capital.

“Currently, most of the drainage systems are silted and blocked such that in case of high precipitation, the city will be flooded,” she said.

Eneh said that the state government was well positioned to respond to emergencies. (NAN)