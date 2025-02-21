SEMA distributes food items to IDPs in 5 Plateau  LGAs

The Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in five local government areas (

By Blessing Odega



SEMA Executive Secretary Mr Sunday Abdu said during the distribution on Friday that the intervention was from the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Abdu, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant Mr Ashoms Azi, said the items were donated by BOI after Governor Caleb Mutfwang visited various organisations soliciting support for victims of the various attacks.

The executive secretary said that government would continue to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of the IDPs.

Mr Ayuba Matawal, Chairman of the Bokkos Local Government IDPs Welfare Committee, who received the items, assured that the items received would be judiciously distributed to the IDPs.

One of the beneficiaries in Bokkos LGA, Mr Luka Philip, who was filled with gratitude, commended the state government for its continuous support to the IDPs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the other LGAs that benefitted from the distribution of the food items were Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bassa.

NAN reports that the food items distributed include bags of rice and other food condiments.(NAN)