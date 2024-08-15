SEMA confirms 4 killed in Bauchi flood

Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has confirmed four persons dead in recent flood disaster in the state.

By Ahmed Kaigama

The flood also destroyed houses, submerged farmlands and washed away some sections of the Kano-Maiduguri expressway.

Mr Masud Aliyu, the Director-General of the agency, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the flood affected Shira, Giade and Katagum Local Government Areas of the state, following torrential rains in the past days.

“The flood left thousands homeless, submerged farmlands and cut-off roads,

“The affected roads Include Giade-Isawa, and Kano-Maiduguri expressway,” he said.

Aliyu said the state government had mobilised contractors to repair the failed sections of the roads, to provide an alternative route for road users.

He, therefore, urged the people to heed to the warnings by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) about impeding flood disaster.

NAN reports that the collapsed section of the Kano-Maiduguri expressway had disrupted movement of goods and services in the area.

The road links Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Borno and Yobe in North-East. (NAN)