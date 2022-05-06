Selfless service propelled my desire for NASS Seat – Ex Justice Commissioner

Mr Jonathan Kish-Adamu, aspiring for Kaura Federal Constituency seat, Kaduna State, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says his desire for the Green Chamber is to enable him serve the people.

Kish-Adamu, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state from 2011 to 2013, stated this on Friday, during his official declaration at the party Secretariat in Kaura.The aspirant, who was also a member of the State Assembly from 2007 to 2011, representing Kaura Constituency, said his anticidents were such that the party officials should trust him with the ticket to contest the election in 2023.Opening his remarks with a song of thanksgiving, the aspirant said: “I came to plead with you to give me the ticket to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives.“This is the third time I am aspiring for the ticket and I am confident that this time, you will find me worthy because I have worked so hard for the party.“

I have the experience and capacity to represent Kaura Federal Constituency beyond measure, having represented Kaura at the State Assembly.“Give me your mandate and Kaura LGA will not be at a disadvantage because I will serve the interest of my people with all diligence, ” he said.The party’s Chairman in the LGA, Mr Donatus Shemang, aknowleged Kish-Adamu’s input in ensuring the growth and development of the party in the area, adding that even the furniture of the secretariat was donated by the aspirant.

Shemang told the aspirant to feel free and mobilise the party officials and delegates for votes at the party primary election scheduled for May 18.He urged all those aspiring for different positions to always support the party to sustain it’s growth and development in the area. (NAN)

