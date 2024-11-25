Seize opportunities to lead, inspire societal change, Plateau governor’s wife tells women 

The wife of the governor of Plateau, Mrs Helen Mutfwang, has called on women to embrace their unique roles and seize opportunities to lead and inspire change in the society.

By Zainab Oyekan

Mutfwang made the call in Jos on Sunday during a conference with theme:”I Can’’ , dedicated to empower women with faith-based principles.

The governor’s wife emphasised the divine potential in women to transform their lives, families and communities.

”We are not just women but vessels through which God can restore lives and take back territories.

”We must embrace this unique roles and seize opportunities to lead and inspire change in the society,” she said.

She commended Pastor Sarah Chintok for providing a platform for women to share, learn, and embrace their God-given potential.

“ My gratitude goes to Pastor Sarah for her unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment.

“Your vision and leadership are a source of inspiration and I acknowledge the role of faith in enabling women to overcome barriers and thrive, “ she said.

The theme of the conference, she said, will provide women with the boundless possibilities available to those who trust in God.

Women’s empowerment, she said, is not about rebellion but submission to God’s purpose.

She also commended the women of Plateau for their strength and talents, noting their critical role in addressing societal challenges.

“Our state is blessed with women of immense virtue and now more than ever, we need women who can rise above limitations to contribute to economic and spiritual transformation,” she said.(NAN)