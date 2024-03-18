Sefinat Ododo commends First Lady Tinubu for promoting access to education

The First Lady of Kogi State, Mrs Sefinat Usman Ododo has commended the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her initiative aimed at promoting access to education for Nigerian children under the RenewedHopeInitiative.

Mrs Ododo who is the Coordinator of RenewedHopeInitiative in Kogi State was speaking at the flag off of the distribution of exercise books to students and pupils of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) International Children School in Abuja by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

She noted that Senator Oluremi Tinubu has demonstrated her commitment as a true mother of the nation by ensuring that students and pupils are encouraged to enroll and stay in schools with the distribution of exercise books to them under her RenewedHopeInitiative, adding that the initiative will enhance learning in schools and reduce the menace of out of school children especially among female children in Nigeria.

Mrs Ododo while highlighting the remarkable impact of outreaches by Senator Oluremi Tinubu such as the Alternative School Programme and donation of exercise books to school pupils noted that the donation of exercise books by the nation’s First Lady have the potential to improve access to education and contribute to human capital development.

“I am very happy to be a part of Her Excellency’s RenewedHopeInitiative in reaching out to Nigerian children who are in need of a role model and a source of inspiration like our mother, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

She has been a true mother and a role model for our nation and this gesture will go along way in encouraging more students and pupils to enroll and stay in schools.

It will also encourage all First Ladies in the country to do more in promoting access to education in all the states in Nigeria,” Mrs Ododo stated.

The Kogi State First Lady said she was particularly delighted by the passion and dedication demonstrated by Senator Oluremi Tinubu in promoting access to education and for making women and children focal points of the RenewedHopeInitiative.

Mrs Ododo further assured of her support for all activities of the RenewedHopeInitiative in Nigeria especially in Kogi State where her pet project is also supporting indigent women and children through formal and vocational education as well as empowerment for widows, orphans and People Living With Disability.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu plans to distribute about 2 Million Exercise books across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory under the education component of Her RenewedHopeInitiative.

RenewedHopeInitiative