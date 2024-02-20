Seeking redeployment not do-or-die affair, NYSC cautions corps members

Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Katsina State, has cautioned corps members against seeking unnecessary redeployment after the orientation exercise.

The NYSC Coordinator said this in Katsina on Tuesday during the swearing in of the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members deployed to the state.

“You should bear in mind that relocation is not a do-or-die affair, but you will be redeployed if there’s a genuine reason,” she advised the corps members.

The coordinator also advised them to be law abiding, respect and obey all camp rules during their stay for the three weeks exercise.

Mohammed further told them that respect is reciprocal, and they should not disobey any camp official or play truancy to camp rules and activities.

“Whatever you want will be given to you free of charge and you must not be tempted to pay for any services rendered to you in the camp.

“I enjoin you to take full advantage of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme and acquire at least, a skill while in the orientation camp.

“The NYSC SAED programme is actually part of the remedy for the prevailing youth unemployment situation in the country,” she said.

She commended the state government and the people of the state for their relentless support to the scheme and also corps members.

According to her, at close of the registration by midnight on Sunday, Feb. 18, a total of 1,343 corp members were duly registered, comprising 677 males and 666 females.

In his remarks, the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Faruq Lawal-Jobe, reiterated the commitment of the government toward supporting the scheme.

“The state government is NYSC friendly, we assure the corps members of a conducive atmosphere during their stay in the state.”

According to him, Katsina people are generally acceptive and accommodating, therefore, they should be free to mingle with them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps members were sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Musa Abubakar-Danladi. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli