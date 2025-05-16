Seek more knowledge to fight for your interests, PWDs urged

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has urged Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to equip themselves with knowledge in fighting for their interests in the country.

By Alaba Olusola Oke

The Chairman and Founding Executive Director of CDD, Mr David Anyaele, gave the advice on Friday in Akure during the closing of a three-day capacity workshop for PWDs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop, entitled “Ending Barriers Against Niger Deltans with Disabilities (EDIBAND)”, was organised by CDD, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Anyaele said PWDs did not have the knowledge of the National Disability Act 2019, which had special provisions for them, hence, the advice to seek more knowledge.

He also advised the public to get acquainted with the provisions of the act so as not to be caught in the web of the law.

Anyaele, also the Special Adviser on PWDs to Gov. Alex Otti of Abia, called for inclusion of PWDs in the implementation of the Petroluem Industry Act (PIA), through specific provisions.

“If we don’t take appropriate measures to inform the major stakeholders, we will be missing in the implementation of the act.

“We can lobby to include PWDs in the board of trustees, advisory committee and host community development trust in the PIA.

“We (PWDs) should be able to access all things implemented by the act for the host communities.

“CCD is an organisation that is raising voices to support PWDs in making them relevant in development of their society; so let us make positive changes in betterment,” he stated.

Also, the Acting Director of CCD, Mr Godwin Unumeri, urged government to enhance the inclusion of PWDs in all its institutions and policies.

“Policies are just silent about PWDs and this has cut them off from benefiting from such policies because they can’t access them.

“Government policies are meant to cater for all, irrespective of their status. So, we look at PIA of 2021, there is no provision for PWDs consideration,” he said.

Unumeri implored PWDs to carry out research in line with their agitations, and make use of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to know government’s programmes in line with inclusion of PWDs.

According to him, PWDs should partner with civil society organisations and media to allow their voices and grievances to be heard so that government and relevant organisations can respond to their demands.

Similarly, Mr Abiodun Olusegun, Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Ondo State Chapter, described the workshop as an eye opener to clamour for the betterment of PWDs.

Olusegun, who lauded CDD, said that the workshop had enabled PWDs to have good knowledge about the PIA and their rights, as enshrined in the 2019 National Disability Act.

Meanwhile, Mrs Folasade Arise, Board Chairman, Ondo State Agency for Persons with Disabilities, appreciated CCD for the workshop, which she described as enlightening to all stakeholders.

Arise promised that the state government would continue to defend the rights of PWDs and crave for their welfare and wellbeing.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional rulers, Oba Adeoloye Olawole, the Alara of Araromi Seaside in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, lauded CCD for the workshop.

According to him, CDD has brought the needed knowledge to PWDs in accessing their benefits.

“It was a very wonderful discussion and I salute the founder of CCD.

“I will go back home with the message and inform our people that they should continue to increase their knowledge, especially on capacity building and make PWDs’ lives better and fulfilling,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)