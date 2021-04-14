The Ogun State Coordinator of the African Women Lawyers Association of Nigeria (AWLAN), Mrs Ebere Obiora, has urged women in abusive marriage to seek timely judicial separation.

Obiora gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the recent death of a female lawyer, Adaeze Ikpeama, on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said that the counseling was to wade off domestic violence occasioning death.

The coordinator described domestic violence and spousal homicide as fast becoming a worrisome trend in the society.



“AWLAN has consequently, demanded from the relevant security agencies that the circumstances leading to the death of its colleague be thoroughly investigated and the culprit prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“AWLAN laments over the way women in abusive marriages indulge in third parties’ advice and choose to remain in the domestic war front.

“Most women are so scared of the word divorce with a lot of them not even knowing what judicial separation as an order of court means.

“Pathetically, lawyers are now also victims of this ignorance.



“A couple can be judicially separated by the court in such abusive circumstances so as to preserve both couple and keep tempers down; so, women must take this advantage

“We urge persons going through all forms of domestic or gender-based violence to view their circumstances personally and take necessary steps rather than adhering to religious leaders’ or family advice.

“She that wears the shoes of domestic violence knows exactly where it pinches,” she said



NAN reports that the NBA Women’s Forum (NBAWF) had on April 13, issued a statement condemning the alleged murder of Ikpeama by her husband on April 12.

Obiora said that when a marriage had broken down irretrievably, then the love that served as a bond was dead and buried, while hate reigned supreme and raged like fire.

According to her, the situation has become very fearful and quite worrisome, and all women under such circumstances must now strive to take proactive steps in order to remain alive.



She added that the NBAWF had put in place mechanisms and platforms to help female lawyers protect themselves in such situations

NAN reports that the NBAWF had also urged female lawyers to speak out on domestic violence issues using various platforms available to women so that such issues can be handled proactively. (NAN)

