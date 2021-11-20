Seek God’s mercy, be your brothers’ keepers, Cleric urges Christians

Pastor Osaretin Adonri of the RCCG Springforth Zonal Headquarters, Lugbe Abuja has urged Christians to always turn to God for divine intervention in all situations.

Adorin made the call on Saturday during the church’s monthly prayer session, tagged: “Elisha Hour of prayer ” with the theme: ‘Zerubabbel Anointing’.

Zerubbabel was a governor of Judaea under whom the rebuilding of the Jewish Temple at Jerusalem took place, when Jewish exiles returned from captivity in Babylon.

We all need the grace and mercy of God to excel, whether in the family, workplace or as a nation, he added.

He also urged Christians to be ready to answer the command of God at anytime, as Jerubbabel did and was chosen to rebuild the temple of God.

The cleric reminded the congregation that they must vow to God in gratitude who through His mercy and grace enable them to succeed in life.

Adonri said the way to appreciate God is to do away with mistrust and negativity, and always remain one’s brothers’ keeper.

He also advised the congregation to guard their health, exercise regularly and go for medical checks, so as to achieve Christ’s mission on earth.

Reading from the book of Zachariah 6-7, the cleric said God has the powers to change all situations and bring forth abundant grace in people’s lives.

Adonri prayed for abundance of grace, prosperity and peace in all homes and the country in general.(NAN)

