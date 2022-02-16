Seek counselling rather than indulge in illicit drugs– NDLEA

By Aderogba George

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has advised students to always seek counselling, when faced with emotional depression, rather than indulging in illicit drugs.

Mrs Oyutu-Precious Obiageli, an Assistant Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA, gave the advice on Wednesday, at the Government Secondary School, Garki, Abuja, as part of the events for the nationwide campaign against drug abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nationwide campaign was organised by the Centre for Ethical Rebirth Among Nigeria Youth (CERANY), in collaboration with NDLEA.

According to her, we are advising the students to speak forcefully against drug abuse.

”Speak to other of your mates about the drug war from the government. Don’t take anything from people you don’t know, domestic servants had several times lured people into taking drug,’’ she stressed.

Mr Chuks Akamadu, President of CERANY, advised the students not to endanger their body organs with drugs abuse, adding that, prevention was better that cure, hence the reason for the campaign.

”Drug abuse affects thinking and that is why the students must run away from anything of such substances.

He advised the students to always be good ambassadors of their families wherever they go (NAN)

