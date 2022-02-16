Seek counselling rather than indulge in illicit drugs– NDLEA

By Aderogba George

The National Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has advised students to always seek counselling, faced with emotional depression, rather than indulging in illicit drugs.

Mrs Oyutu-Precious Obiageli, an Assistant Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA, gave the advice on Wednesday, at the Government Secondary School, Garki, Abuja, as of the events for the nationwide campaign against abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nationwide campaign was organised by the Centre for Ethical Rebirth Among Nigeria Youth (CERANY), in collaboration with NDLEA.

According to her, advising the students to speak forcefully against abuse.

”Speak to other of your mates about the war the government. Don’t anything people you don’t know, domestic servants had several times lured people into drug,’’ she stressed.

Mr Chuks Akamadu, President of CERANY, advised the students not to endanger their body organs with drugs abuse, adding that, prevention was better that cure, hence the for the campaign.

abuse affects thinking and that is why the students must run away anything of such substances.

He advised the students to always be good ambassadors of their families wherever they go (NAN) 

