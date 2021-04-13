Thursday April 8th 2021, was sad day as natural disaster unleashed mayhem in Obinze area of Owerri West Local Government Area. Windstorm wreaked havoc on many homes, business premises and even churches along the Umuokanne road and Umueje village in Obinze.

An official disclosed to NEWSDIARYONLINE that a joint humanitarian and emergency management team yesterday(Monday) visited the affected areas with a view to identifying not only the extent of the damages, but also to identify victims and persons affected by the disaster.The disaster claimed the life of one individual at a beer depot.

The assesement team took the opportunity of the visit to analyze the capacity of the state government in coping with the damages, and the extent of federal government support and intervention where necessary.

The Imo State Government team led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Affairs, Princess Christina Ude, assured the people of the area that government will come to their aid in providing material and logistic assistance to all those who need help.

Princess Ude further stated that both short-term and long-term help by the government will be made available to meet the needs of victims.

Speaking at the premises of Dae Nigeria Limited, a beer distribution depot, the NEMA team leader for Owerri operations office, Mr. Chidi Ogundu, stated that they have commenced data collections of both private and business premises damaged by the windstorm, and will also catalogue all the physical injuries sustained by persons in the affected areas.

