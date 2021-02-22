See photos: Niger Governor receives 53 freed passengers of NSTA bus

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has received 53 released Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus passengers who were abducted by bandits.

Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to Governor of Niger State disclosed in a statement that the Governor received them at the Government House Minna.

According to the CPS, Governor Bello explained that their release followed series of dialogue, consultations and hard work.

He said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure they go through medical checkup and evaluation before they will be reunited with their loved ones.

“We went through one week of dialogue, consultations, hard work and sleepless nights because we had to secure their release within the shortest possible time.

“We have made all necessary arrangements to ensure that they go through a thorough medical therapy and evaluation and once that is done, then we can safely hand them over to their loved ones”, he said.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for showing the way to secure the release of the kidnapped victims.He also appreciated everyone who has played a role in the release efforts.

He specially thanked the loved ones of the abductees for the understanding they showed.

“We are grateful to God Almighty for guiding us, for protecting them, for showing us the way to secure their release.

“I will like to thank everyone that has played a role in this effort and also like to thank their loved ones for the understanding they have shown in this trying moment”, he said.

The Governor however said that the Students of the Government Science College Kagara, are still in the hands of their abductor.He added that everything was being done to ensure their release.

Out of the 53 released abductees, 20 are women, nine (9) Children and 24 Men.

They were abducted a week ago in the State owned transport bus at Kundu village while returning from Rijau, in Rijau Local Government Area of the State.