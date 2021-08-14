See photos: Another Chibok Schoolgirl presents self to Army, meets Zulum





Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday in Gwoza, received another Chibok Girl who presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

According to a press release by Zulum’ s media aide, Isa Gusau, the schoolgirl, Hassana Adamu, alongside her two children, was handed over to the governor by the Commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Brigadier General DR Dantani.



Zulum was in Gwoza from there he moved to Bama, undertaking humanitarian activities. He had just returned from northern Borno where he spent five days for humanitarian interventions.



Hassana was one of over 200 schoolgirls abducted at a Government Secondary School in Chibok on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.



It can be recalled that Ruth Ngladar Pogu and a man said to be her husband had presented themselves to the Nigerian Army on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama.

