See photo: Nigerian Army decorates 39 newly promoted Major Generals

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army on Friday in Abuja decorated 39 officers who were recently promoted from Brigadier General to the rank of Major Generals

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai who congratulated the officers for a well deserved elevation urged them to conduct themselves with high level of discipline befitting their new status, adding that the Army will not tolerate any act of indiscipline from them.

Buratai cautioned the officers against dabbling into politics or hob-nobing with politicians, as he equally advised them to avoid using short cuts in getting appointments.

He said,”Let me congratulate you (on) a well deserved elevation and of course much is expected from you, you are expected to discpline,

” I assure you that what we have done today will stand the test of time because they are highly professional, disciplined and of course loyal.

He warned, “we will not tolerate any act of indiscipline. We will not tolerate any iota of disloyalty.

“As you know, this administration that is democratic is the best system that we have experienced in our country so far. All those years of military misadventure have never made us achieve that professionalism and discipline.

“As such I will advise you gentlemen not to hobnob with politicians. You should not be seen lobbying for appointment whatsoever, but if you must lobby for appointment you can only lobby the Chief of Army Staff through hard-work, accountability, responsiveness and of course discipline.”

Buratai stressed the need for the officers to maintain physical fitness, as he equally enjoined them to prioritize the welfare of troops.

“I expect you to maintain state of fitness, there is nothing hard about it, you must be physically fit in this rank.

“We shall work hard to ensure that we improve the welfare of our troops, and you must also take note of this that you should not play with troops’ welfare and the general administration.

“I am considering more empowerment for all the GOCs. We will still increase what you have been receiving, we are working on that, and I assure you, we will make you very comfortable to be able to administer your formations effectively,” Buratai said.

The Minister of Defence, Bashiru Magashi advised the officers against godfatherism, adding that they should rather embrace the principle of hardwork and loyalty among other things they can do to improve their personal knowledge.

The Minister reminded the officers the their rank has added additional responsibilities, noting that the most delicate rank is the rank they have attained.

He noted that the promotion has been given to the best among the officers, while expressing confidence that the officers will do the job to the best of their abilities.

The Minister assured that the federal government will continue to provide the needed equipments for them to continue to protect the nation.

Also speaking, the most senior officer among the promoted officers, Maj Gen. Adamu Dauda thanked President Buhari for the opportunity to serve the nation at that capacity.

He equally expressed his gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff for finding them worthy to be promoted to the rank of Major General.

Dauda on behalf of the officers pledged their absolute loyalty and continued dedication to the service of the nation.