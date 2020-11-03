See List: Sanwo-Olu nominates new members of Lagos State Local Government Service Commission

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the nomination of a new Chairman and Members of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission.

In a Statement released by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, stated that Mr. Governor’s approval of the new Nominees, which was in accordance with the provisions of relevant State Laws, was consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of Office of the former Commission Chairman and members, to whom he expressed Government’s deep appreciation for the services rendered to the State.

The statement noted that the newly nominated Chairman and Members, whose appointments is subject to the confirmation of the Lagos State House of Assembly, had been considered based on their sterling credentials, integrity and depth of experience in Local Government Administration. The Nominees are:

i. Hon. Kamal Baiyewu – Chairman

ii. Hon. Taofeek Adaranijo – Member

iii. Mr. Ahmed Seriki – Member

iv. Engr. Biodun Orekoya – Member

v. Hon. Akeem Bamgbola – Member