See Justice dispensation as service to God, Kogi CJ tells judges

The Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Richard Olorunfemi, has urged judges to see dispensation of justice as service to God and humanity.

Olorunfemi gave the advice during a Valedictory Court Session in honour of Justice Yunusa Musa on his retirement as a judge of the Kogi High Court in Lokoja.

”The commitment and obedience to the ordinances of God through timely dispensation of undiluted Justice without fear or favour is one of the hallmarks of the Bench,” he said.

The Chief Judge described Justice Musa as a jurist per excellence who dispensed cases brought before him without delay and was nick-named “Justice Pio-Pio (Fast-Fast)” and worthy of emulation.

He said that Justice Musa had impacted so much on the state judiciary and would always be remembered for his judicial exploits and the legacies of commitment to justice and fear of God.

Olorunfemi said that Justice Musa served as a High Court Judge in Isanlu, Iyara and Lokoja where he discharged his duties creditably with candour, dignity and good knowledge of the law.

Also Speaking at the occasion, representative of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) Jibrin Okwutepa said a lawyer’s first duty should be to the Court of Justice rather than their clients.

He urged judges to always be courageous in their judgments and free the Judiciary from undue interference and ensure justice was done to all, irrespective of whose ox is gored saying, “Heaven has not fallen and will not fall if justice is done.”

The Kogi Grand Khadi, Justice Abdulkarim Aruwa described the retired justice as a man of honour, urging others behind to take a cue from his exemplary conduct.

In his remarks, Justice Musa expressed gratitude to God for giving him the opportunity to serve and excel and thanked the State Government and all who worked with him during his years in service.

He said, “Nobody should forget the language of gratitude. One who forgets the language of gratitude is not fit to speak with God.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Musa served as a member of the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in 2020 and was appointed chairman of the Edo Governoship Election Petitions Tribunal between December 2020 and March 2021. (NAN)

