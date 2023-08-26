Security: Zulum presents 50 patrol vehicles, 300 motorcycles to military, CJTF, hunters, agro-rangers  

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Friday, distributed over 50 patrol vehicles and 300 motorcycles to the Nigerian military and volunteers from the ‘Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF)’ and hunters involved with securing communities across Borno State.



The distribution which took place at the multi-purpose hall of the Government House in Maiduguri aimed at enhancing surveillance for preventive and responsive operations against insurgents and other criminal activities.





Zulum presented the vehicles to the theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Gold Chibuisi, who supervises military operations in the northeast and also associates with volunteers from the CJTF and hunters fighting alongside the military.



While making the symbolic presentation, Zulum gave breakdown of the distribution, saying the military was getting 30 Toyota Hilux and 175 motorcycles, the Civilian Joint TaskForce (CJTF) and hunters were receiving 20 Toyota Hilux and 75 motorcycles while Agro Rangers Squad of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp who are helping to secure farming activities were to get 10 motorcycles.

“This is the first phase of the distribution of vehicles to security agencies in our second term. While the military and the volunteers will benefit from today’s distribution, the Nigerian Police and other security outfits will receive the same in our subsequent batches”, Zulum said.



Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

